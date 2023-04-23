NPFL defending Champions, Rivers United has suffered a surprise defeat to Tanzania Counterpart, Young Africans during the first leg of the CAF Confederation Quarter Final at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.
They lost 0-2 at home and would have to win by at least 3-0 up in the return leg to reach the last four.
The first half ended in a stalemate between the two African giants. The two sides had a test of each other, but nothing to separate the sides after 45 minutes.
The second began with both sides making three changes to be able to break the deadlock. Rivers United introduce Agu and Shiraz in the 54th minute as the quest for a goal continued.
Fiston Mayele scored a brace for Young Africa in the 73rd and 81st minutes of the second half.
RIVERS UTD XI vs YOUNG AFRICANS
16. Sochima Victor
6. Kazie Enyinnaya
27. Chidiebube Duru
26. Farouk Mohammed
5. Ndasi Kadiang Denis
36. Anthony Ohaegbu
7. Chukwudi Ekeocha
25. Malachi Ohawume
28. Nyima Nwagua
18. Chiamaka Madu
8. Williams Ukeme
RESERVES:
21. Seidu Mutawakilu
3. Ampiah Emmanuel
10. Agu Kenechukwu
13. Naibe Akpesiri
14. Fabian Nworie
30. Bolaji Sakin
31. Azeez Godswill
32-Mohammed Shiraz
33-Temple Emekayi
TM Stanley Eguma
Leave a Reply