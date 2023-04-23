NPFL defending Champions, Rivers United has suffered a surprise defeat to Tanzania Counterpart, Young Africans during the first leg of the CAF Confederation Quarter Final at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

They lost 0-2 at home and would have to win by at least 3-0 up in the return leg to reach the last four.

The first half ended in a stalemate between the two African giants. The two sides had a test of each other, but nothing to separate the sides after 45 minutes.

The second began with both sides making three changes to be able to break the deadlock. Rivers United introduce Agu and Shiraz in the 54th minute as the quest for a goal continued.

Fiston Mayele scored a brace for Young Africa in the 73rd and 81st minutes of the second half.

RIVERS UTD XI vs YOUNG AFRICANS

16. Sochima Victor

6. Kazie Enyinnaya

27. Chidiebube Duru

26. Farouk Mohammed

5. Ndasi Kadiang Denis

36. Anthony Ohaegbu

7. Chukwudi Ekeocha

25. Malachi Ohawume

28. Nyima Nwagua

18. Chiamaka Madu

8. Williams Ukeme

RESERVES:

21. Seidu Mutawakilu

3. Ampiah Emmanuel

10. Agu Kenechukwu

13. Naibe Akpesiri

14. Fabian Nworie

30. Bolaji Sakin

31. Azeez Godswill

32-Mohammed Shiraz

33-Temple Emekayi

TM Stanley Eguma