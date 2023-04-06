NPFL defending champion and the only Nigerian club remaining in the CAF tournament this season, Rivers United has been drawn against Young Africans of Tanzania in the Quarter-final draws of the CAF second-tier tournament (CAF Confederation).

The Pride of Rivers will host Young Africans on April 23, 2023, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt. Conversely, the NPFL Champions will travel to Tanzania for its second leg a week after, April 30, 2023.

Rivers United finished second and behind ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast with 10 points in group B of the qualifiers. Diables Noirs and Motema Pembe dropped out after acquiring 6 and 3 points.

According to multiple reports, the Rivers state government led by Nysom Wike has awarded the team with money following their qualification to this round.

Rivers, with two games at hand, sits behind Lobi Stars with a point difference in group B of the Abridged league.

Furthest a Nigerian club has reached was the final of the CAF Confederation, when the defunct Lobi Stars were denied a continental triumph in 2005 by FAR Rabat of Morocco.