NPFL Champions Rivers United and Kwara United put up tremendous performances today against their opponents as both replicated victory results of 3-0 at their various stadia in the first Preliminary stages of the CAF competition.

Pride of Rivers defeated Watanga FC of Liberia by 3-0 to secure all three points, at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt. Rivers and Plateau are the two Nigeria clubs representative in the CAF top-flight tournament, (CAF Champions League) while Kwara United and Remo Stars of Ogun AKA “Sky-Blue Stars” represents the country in the second tier of CAF competition, (CAF Confederation)

Rivers United was eliminated from the CAF Confederation last season by Al Masry of Egypt after failing to pick at least a draw in Egypt, despite a 2-1 advantage at Port Harcourt, the pride of Rivers suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Al Masry in Egypt.

Kwara United was also in action against Douanes of Niger Republic at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos for their first game in the CAF confederation tournament this season. Kwara United FC had earlier participated in the CAF-organized competitions in the 1999/2000 and 2006/2007 seasons, ending the first campaign in the quarter-final, and the second journey in the Group Stage.

The NPFL Champions are without league top scorer Chijioke Akuneto and teammate Rafiu Kayode and a few others in their team selection made by coach Stanley Aguma.

Match analysis:

Rivers United got their first goal in the 8 minutes of the encounter. 10 minutes later, Ebube Duru doubled it to give the Pride of Rivers an Early 2-0 lead against their visitors. Paul Acquah made it a 3-0 lead for Rivers just extra minutes into half-time. All tasks were accomplished in the first half as NPFL champions stopped scoring despite controlling the possession and attempting more severe attacks.

Rivers United are expected to travel to Liberia to conclude the second leg of the first Preliminary stage against Watanga FC on the 17th of this month.

Paul Samson and Wasiu Jimoh scored in the 5th and 17th minute to give Kwara United an early lead at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos. Wasiu Jimoh hit again to extend Kwara United’s lead to 3-0. Kwara showed resilience entering into the second half but maintained the score line at 3-0 at full time.

Kwara United will continue their quest for continental glory as well when they play away to Douanes Niamey on the 17th of this month to complete the first stage of their CAF Confederation games.

Remo Stars will be in action later tonight away at Stade Moulay Abdallah (Rabat) against FAR Rabat at exactly 8 pm local time.