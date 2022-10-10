All Nigeria clubs in the CAF tournament returned to action yesterday after securing qualification from beating their opponents by goal aggregates in the first round. Rivers United had a narrow win over Wydad AC at Portharcourt, coming from behind to claim a massive three points, Plateau United turned things around in Abuja beating Berkane 2-1 at full time, while Kwara United claimed an enormous win of 3-1 at the Mobolaji Arena, Lagos. All three Nigeria clubs will travel away for their second tier of this stage. All three clubs will know fate of qualification after next week results

Rivers United 2-1 Wydad AC.

Malachi Ohawume and Paul Acquah struck in quick succession to help Rivers United come from behind to secure a 2-1 first-leg advantage against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League first preliminary round tie on Sunday.

Bouly Sambou put Wydad AC ahead at the Adokiye Amiesimaka after 32 minutes, but the game turned when Malachi Ohawume finished off an assist from Nyima Nwagua just 2 minutes after the restart to level.

Paul Acquah put up a five-star performance and capped it with the match winner in the 53rd minute, firing into the top-left corner of the net a beautiful set-up by Morice Chukwu to ensure Coach Stanley Eguma’s side take the advantage to the Stade Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca for the second leg at the weekend.

Technical Manager Stanley Eguma insisted after the match that Rivers United should not be written off just yet.

“It’s tight but I am very optimistic, it’s a game of football. If you look at the standard of the game today, Wydad AC was not far better than us (Rivers United).”

“All we need to do is to summon courage and then make our tactical plans on how to play them in Morocco. It’s difficult terrain, but it’s football, not mathematics.”

“I know a lot of people will write us off, but I want to let you know that it is not yet over. Within us, we know that we have a big fight to do and I am assuring you that we will not go there to sleep but to work and also put them under severe pressure to see that we get passage through to the group stage.”

Kwara United 3-1 RS Berkane.

Kwara United this evening, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, defeated African champions, RS Berkane 3-1 in the First Leg, Second Round match of the 2022/2023 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

The visitors shocked Kwara United by scoring their first and only goal in the match as early as 7th minutes into the highly erosive encounter, with Kwara United FC forced to pick themselves up immediately, but couldn’t hit the back of the net despite creating several chances in the first half.

Super-sub, Taofeek Ahmed levelled up for the Harmony Boys in the 72nd minutes, after bulldozing his way into the defence, after connecting a pass from Adeshina Gata, to splash home at close range.

Wasiu Jimoh increased the tally for Kwara United in the 80th, as he curled in from outside the box. Bernabas Daniel made it three for the Harmony in the 88th minute, to the surprise of fans at the stadium.

Speaking after the match, Coach Mohammed Azeez of Kwara United commended his boys for rising to the challenge, despite the early scare.

He praised them for their determination to emerge victorious against the stubborn RS Berkane, noting that they will consolidate on the feat in the return leg next week.

Coach Azeez added that even though Kwara United FC won, it’s not yet over, as the second leg in Berkane, Morocco will finally determine which of the two will go through.

He, however, expressed confidence that his team will make it to the Group stage. The return leg was held in Berkane, Morocco on Saturday, October 14th, 2022.

Plateau 2-1 Espérance Tunis

The game had big dignitaries In attendance yesterday, newly elected President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Plateau State Governor, Rt Hon. Simon Lalong and Sports Minister, Mr Sunday Dare were all present at the MKO Abiola Stadium watching CAF CL the match between Plateau United and Esperance of Tunisia at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sunday.

Just 30 minutes into the game Mustapha Yuga set the away side ahead with an early lead of 1-0.

Four minutes later, Ifeanyi Emmanuel levelled the scores for us. Mustapha Yuga doubled his goal just before half-time putting the Jos-based club in a 2-1 lead before half-time which eventually stood at full-time.