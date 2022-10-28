The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set 11 November as the deadline for African countries who are interested to host 2025 Africa’s biggest football tournament to declare their interest. Guinea was initially given the hosting right by CAF but had it stripped off them after CAF discovered that the nation doesn’t have the required facilities and infrastructure.

According to BBC Sport Africa, CAF will welcome applications submitted on or before 16 December to its head office in Cairo, Egypt. And the CAF inspection teams will be ready by January to travel to those respective countries to check their capacity on whether it meets the requirements of CAF.

The Nation which meets the requirements of CAF to host Africa’s biggest tournament by 2025 will be announced on 10 February.

The former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick a few months ago had hinted to the men of the media in Lagos that Nigeria will apply to co-host the tournament along with neighbours Benin Republic. CAF distanced itself from such a development and said Guinea was still the certified nation to host the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Whether NFF will still decide to continue its interest in this new administration of Gasau Mohammed Is not known by The News Chronicle.

Nigeria co-hosted the tournament last in 2000 along with counterparts in the West African country Ghana after CAF stripped Zimbabwe of hosting rights. It was the first time in history that the tournament was hosted by two Nations.

Cameroon was crowned Champions defeating Nigeria via a penalty shoot-out of 4-3. South Africa defeated Tunisia to claim third place.