Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick on Tuesday told men of the press that Nigeria has submitted a bid to co-host the 2025 African Cup of Nations with neighbours Benin Republic. In January 2019 Guinea acknowledged the hosting right from CAF following the change in hosting nation for 2019, 2021 and 2023. Recall that around September last year, Guinea’s elected president Alpha Conde was overthrown through a military coup D’etat that was led by Special forces commander Mamady Doumbouya.

Due to the political unrest, Guinea was disqualified from continuing their African cup of Nations qualification spot after some players and opponents players were trapped amidst the coup.

Many reports capitalized on this to assume CAF will modify Guinea’s hosting right to a more secured West African nation.

Ac according to BBC Africa,

A CAF official responding to this development says the host for the 2025 tournament remains Guinea and no communication received from Guinea yet about their inability to host it.

“The host for the 2025 tournament remains Guinea and that has not changed,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“We’ve not discussed anything about a replacement or received any communication from Guinea about the inability to host. At this very moment, everything is on track for Guinea to host and there is no reason to suggest otherwise.”

How is the current situation in Nigeria different from that of Guinea, Terrorists have taken over some major parts of the country even FCT inclusive.

Stadiums are not in good condition and don’t meet the standards of CAF.

Yet Pinnick is positive the bid can be considered.