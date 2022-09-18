All Nigerian clubs flying their trademark in the continental tournament took to action today in their second tier of the first Preliminary stages of the CAF tournament.

Kwara United advanced regardless of the goalless draw at the MKO Abiola Stadium against Douanes of Gabon with a 3-0 aggregate score line.

Rivers United despite the narrow defeat suffered to Watanga of Liberia Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Liberia, qualified to the next round with a 3-1 aggregate.

Plateau United snuck out a decisive three points from their encounter against Aso Stade Mandji at Jos Township Stadium to end the first preliminary stage by 3-2 aggregate.

Remo Stars, unfortunately, ended their voyage in the continental tournament following their 0-1 defeat suffered at their own ground in Ikenne, Ogun state. They crashed out via 1-2 aggregate results.

Remo Stars 0-1 Asfat.

Just 10 minutes into the encounter Isah Ali was forced out by injury and was replaced by Bashiru Monsuru. Knowing that a barren draw could seal a next-round spot for them, Remo’s resilience in the games was never at any point lessened. The game stopped without a goal from both clubs in the first half. Remo Stars were down in the 56th minute after conceding a goal from Asfat of Morocco. The Sky Blue boys were blown at their turf by Asfat of Morocco and they will not advance to the next round. This was never the game plan for the Ogun-based club.

Rivers United vs Watanga.

NPFL Champions, Rivers United travelled to Liberia for their second-tier games against Liberian champions Wantaga FC. The Pride of Rivers had crushed their opponent by 3-0 at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Portharcourt during the first leg and had the huge advantage to qualify. The game began with both clubs maintaining calmness but the host had a penalty in the 14th minute which was converted at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Liberia. Pride of Rivers gets a big test in their next round as they look forward to battling it with defending champions Wydad Casablanca.

Plateau United 1-0 Stade Mandji.

Plateau United United last week pulled out a point at Gabon when they took on Stade Mandji after playing 2-2 at full time. The Jos-based club today hosted Stade Mandji at the 60,000-capacity Jos Township Stadium in the second leg of the first Preliminary round of the CAF CL which ended 0-0 in the first half with both teams looking positive at this half. Hagai Katoh sneaked in a header for Plateau United who had been wasteful in the first half. Plateau United advanced to the next round with a narrow 1-0 win. The Nigerian club will play Esperance Tunis of Tunisia on the 8th of October at home and the 15th away.

Douanes Niamey vs Kwara United.

Kwara United was also held to a barren draw in the first half of their game against Douanes of Niger Republic during the second leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation game. Kwara, still with a 3-0 advantage, will look forward to sealing their qualification to the next round during the second half. Nothing changed with the score line after the second half, but with the barren draw at full-time Kwara United has secured qualification to the next round. Kwara will play the next RSB Berkane in the next round.