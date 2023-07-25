CAF Preliminary Round Draws: Nigerian clubs know their fate

Nigerian Premier League clubs (Enyimba FC, Remo Stars, Rivers United, and Bendel Insurance) who will participate in the 2023-24 Continental tournament, have today known their fate after the draws were made.

NPFL Champions Enyimba FC were drawn against Libya outfit Ahli Benghazi. The winner of the fixture(s) will play against the winner of Coton (Benin Rep) and Asec Mimosa (CIV) in the final round before the group stage.

Npfl runner-up, the Sky Blues (Remo Stars, were drawn against Ghanaian club Medeama FC. The winner of the fixture(s) will play against Horoya FC of Guinea in the second round for a place in the Group stage.

In the second tier of the Continental tournament, Nigeria Aiteo Cup winner, Bendel Insurance will batter ASO Chlef from Algeria. Whoever comes victorious will face RS Berkane (Morocco) in the second round for a place in the group stage.

Rivers United F C are seeded, they are exempted from the Preliminary round. The winner between Etoile Flante (Burkina Faso) & Ziguinchor (Senegal) will play Rivers Utd in the final round for a place in the group stage.

First-leg games are expected to be played on the 18, 19, and 20 of August and the second leg on the 25, 26, and 27 of August.