CAF during its U17 AFCON draws has paid tribute to Enock Mwepu of Zambia and South African Wiseman Meyiwa. Both players were some of Africa’s brightest and most promising talents, but had their career halted by health conditions and accidents. At the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Algeria this week, CAF paid a tribute to both players.

The two talents who once graced some of CAF’s youth tournaments were sadly forced to retire early before they could reach their potential after showing serious promise at the formative stages of their careers.

Greatness was spotted in Mwepu when he first stepped on the continental scene in 2014. He was part of Zambia’s team that represented the country at the 2015 Under-17 AFCON, where they played against Niger, Nigeria, and Guinea in Group A.

Mwepu showed glimpses of being a versatile player which he further enhanced in Zambia’s 2017 Under-20 AFCON win. He scored a goal in that tournament and was among the reserves of the team of the tournament.

South African soccer sensation Meyiwa, once hailed as a future star and captain of the Under-20 team, was dealt a devastating blow at the young age of 19.

Meyiwa’s career ended abruptly after being involved in a serious car accident, while Mwepu’s time on the field came to an unexpected end last year. He was forced out of action, after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition.

He had already caught the eye of national team selectors after playing in CAF youth competitions and represented South Africa at two FIFA World Cup tournaments with the Under-17 and Under-20 teams.