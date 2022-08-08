Surprisingly, Kwara United’s name appeared in the list of African clubs which will compete in the CAF interclub tournament for this season. It was confirmed by Kwara United that Nigeria Football Federation had submitted the club’s name to meet with the deadline date for draws which will take place tomorrow in Cairo, Egypt. Conversely the champions of the Aieto cup in the Nigerian league merit the fourth continental spot, but the tournament is ongoing, and the winner is not decided yet.

Numerous questions have been asked on why NFF cannot align the Aieto cup tournament with the required date before the draws. The tournament began after the NPFL season concluded.

Kwara United finished fourth on the NPFL log last season after earning 58 points from 38 games. They strived for the CAF Confederation spot but fell off with over six points to newly promoted Remo Stars.

In the list released by CAF, NPFL champions Rivers United and runner-up Plateau United are seen in the category of CAF Champions League, while Kwara United joins Remo Stars for the CAF spots.

Kwara United on their Facebook page expresses their happiness in returning to the continental tournament after 12 years of absence.

“This latest development has thrown all Kwarans into massive jubilation, considering the fact that Kwara United last played Continental games in 2011 under Coach Kadiri Ikhana.”