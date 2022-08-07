The Confederation of Africa CAF has attacked an unfriendly statement made by Napoli owner Mr Aurelio De Laurentiis days ago. We had previously reported the news on the harsh comments made by Mr Aurelio in regard to him saying he will no longer sign African players only if such a player will agree to waive his participation in the AFCON for the club.

It seems the Napoli president made the statement indirectly to Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who left the club to join Chelsea.

CAF in their statements urges UEFA to initiate a disciplinary investigation against him as his statement is against UEFA disciplinary regulations.

CAF further said, would the Napoli president make his stiffened policy also include its restrictions on European players and South Americans and Asians?

CAF on their official website said:

“CAF is appalled by the irresponsible and unacceptable remarks made by Napoli President, Mr Aurelio De Laurentiis on African players and the Africa Cup of Nations.

By publicly declaring that players who sign for Napoli must sign a waiver denouncing participation in the Africa Cup of Nations as a condition of employment, De Laurentiis’ comments are likely to fall under Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations. CAF, therefore, urges UEFA to initiate a disciplinary investigation against him.

CAF is committed to the role that football plays in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and globally in bringing together and uniting people of different cultures, language groups, races, ethnic groups and religious backgrounds.

We do not doubt that Napoli and UEFA are as committed as CAF is to these global humanitarian objectives.

Are we to assume that the Chairman of Napoli is going to include similar restrictive conditions for players from South America, Asia and other Confederations prohibiting them from playing in their Continental competitions which are important for the development and growth of football globally?

The African Cup of Nations is the flagship competition of the African continent and one of the leading global football competitions. Its last edition in Cameroon was shown in more than 160 countries and attracted more than 600 million viewers.”