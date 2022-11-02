Rivers United and Plateau United both picked up massive wins at home against their CAF Confederation Cup opponents. Both Nigerian clubs dropped from the CAF first tier to the second tier after failing to qualify for the second round of the CAF Champions League. NPFL defending champions, Rivers United, and Plateau were drawn against Libya outfits Al Nasr SC and Al Akhadar.

Following the embarrassing game at Casablanca, Morocco, after losing shamefully by 7-0 to Wydad Casablanca, Rivers recuperated with a reprisal on the vulnerable Al Nasr in the Adokiye Amesimaka stadium, Port Harcourt in Rivers states putting 5 behind them.

Ebube Duru’s 12th, Kazie Enyinnaya’s 15th and Paul Acquah’s 44th minute goals gave the Pride of Rivers a 3-0 lead in the first half. Ebube Duru and Malachi Ohawume both scored in the second half, helping Rivers triumph by 5-0 at full-time.

Plateau United earned a massive 4-1 victory at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja against their opponents.

Ibrahim Mustapha and Ifeanyi Emmanuel’s 27th and 40th minutes goals were enough to give United the first half lead at Abuja, Albert Hilary scored a brace in the second half which aided United to a lead by 4 goals. In the 85th minute, Al Akhadar pulled one back, ending the game at 4-1.

Both Nigerian clubs will know their fate when they travel to Libya next week for the second-round games of the CAF qualifiers.