Plateau United blew up a first-leg advantage win at Abuja, suffering a considerable defeat to their host. Rivers United held Al Nasr to a 1-1 draw to book a place in the next round, becoming the only remaining Nigerian club in a CAF tournament this season with Remo Stars, Kwara United and Plateau United crashing out.

Plateau United who had won 3-1 during the first leg of the second round of the tournament lost away at Libya by 3-0 to Al Akhdar. Plateau was dumped out from the second tier of the CAF tournament after failing to register a goal away at Libya. Disgracefully, Plateau, who had held the game to a barren draw at half-time conceded three goals beginning from the 62nd minute of the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plateau’s refusal to register a game, means Akhdar advanced to the next round with an away goal. Advantage of 4-4 aggregate.

Rivers United booked a qualification spot for the next round of the CAF Confederation, holding Al Nasr to a 1-1 full-time draw. Rivers had last week defeated Al Nasr of Libya by a huge score line of 5-0 at Adokiye Stadium, Port Harcourt. The Pride of Rivers qualified for the next round with a scoreline aggregate of 6-1.