NPFL holders Rivers United have been drawn in group B of the CAF Confederation group stage tournament following a successful qualification through the preliminary stages. Pride of Rivers are the only NPFL representative in the CAF tournament this year. Plateau United, Kwara United and Remo Stars were all knocked out from the qualifier stages.

Rivers will battle with Asec Mimosas of the Ivory Coast, Diables Noirs of Congo, and Motema Pembe of DRC.

USMA (Algeria)

Marumo Gallants (RSA)

Al Akhder (Libya)

FC St. Eloi Lupopo (DRC)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

Diables Noirs (Congo)

Rivers Utd FC (Nigeria)

DC Motema Pembe (DRC)

Pyramids (Egypt)

ASKO de Kara (Togo)

Future FC (Egypt)

ASFAR (Morocco)

TP Mazembe (DRC)

US Monastirienne (Tunisia)

Young Africans (Tanzania)

Real de Bamako (Mali)

Rivers had begun their voyage in the CAF top tier but were eliminated by CAF Champions League holder Wydad Casablanca, a development that saw them downgraded to the second tier of the CAF tournament.