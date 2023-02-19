The Pride of Rivers defeated ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast by 3-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Akwa Ibom. They bounced back in their second game of Group B after losing to Diables of DR Congo by 3-0.

It took Malachi Ohamuwa just the first minute to take Rivers ahead of their visitors,

In the 42nd minute Williams Ukeme netted the second goal while Cameroonian Ndasi Dennis scored River’s last goal.

The Pride of Rivers moves to second place behind Diables Noirs in group B.

