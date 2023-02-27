Pride of Rivers played their third game in their group stage of the CAF Confederation tournament last night away at DR. Congo. They defeated Motema Pombe by 0-1 narrowly to earn themselves a considerable three points and a clean sheet.

Gideon Duru was on a yellow card which eventually resulted in a red card in the first half, despite being done with one man, Rivers held on to a stalemate in the first half of the game.

In the second half, Paul Acquah scored Rivers’s winning goal in the 53rd minute and it was the only goal of the encounter.

Rivers are seen on the top spot of their group after two wins and one defeat which they suffered to Diable Noirs.

2 total views, 2 views today