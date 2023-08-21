CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Remo and Enyimba lose first round of qualifiers

Nigerian clubs representatives, Enyimba FC of Aba, the NPFL winners, and Remo Stars both suffered defeats in the first round of the CAF Champion League yesterday.

Enyimba played the first leg away against Al Ahly Benghazi and was beaten 4-3. Enyimba’s resilience helped them take the lead just three minutes into the tie. The host cancelled the lead, scoring 5 minutes later. Just before the half-time, through a horrible own goal, Benghazi led by 2-1. In the second half, both teams scored 2 goals each – a feat that earned Benghazi the victory of 4-3 at full time.

Sky Blue was away to a Ghanaian outfit, Medeama FC yesterday. Sowah 22nd minute goals separated both sides at full time as the host triumphed by 1-0.

Enyimba and Remo Stars aim to overturn their 1-goal difference defeats in Libya and Ghana, as they get ready to host their opponents in Aba, Abia, and Ikenne, Ogun States, respectively.

On the same wavelength, Bendel Insurance edged ASO Chlef in Benin by a lone goal – travelling to Algeria with a three-point advantage for the second leg.