Plateau United were involved in their second game of the second Preliminary stages today against Esperance of Tunis in Tunisia. The Jos-based club during the first leg defeated Esperance by 2-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja last week. But unfortunately they conceded a late-minute goal via the spot kick against the host.

The game ended 1-0 with Esperance advancing with away goal rules despite playing to a 2-2 aggregate.

Med Ali Ben Romdhane converted from the spot for Esperance, which advanced them to the group stage.

AlAhly thrashed US Monastir 3-0 (Agg. 4-0)

With goals scored by Ahmed Abdelkader, Hamdi Fathi.

Al Ahly and Esperance are through to the group stage.

NPFL Champions, River United will play against Wydad Casablanca tomorrow in Morocco while Kwara also faces Barkfaces.