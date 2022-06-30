Saturday, July 2, 2022
CAF AWARDS: Simon Moses and Akinkumi Amoo make CAF nominees

Oladimeji Adeoye

CAF has released 30 men’s list of players who will jostle for the best player award come July this year. CAF announced the return of the award ceremony after two years of absence. Sadio Mané of Liverpool and Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona were the last players to win the most celebrated award in Africa for men and women’s editions.

The African Champions, Senegal has the highest number of players shortlisted 5, Egypt and Morocco have 4 players each on the list, 2021 AFCON host nations Cameroon, Mali, and Burkina Faso have 3 players each and, Ivory Coast has two players. While Nigeria, Algeria, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Comoros, and Tunisia have one representative each.

Senegal: Sadio Mané, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nampalys Mendy and Saliou Ciss.

Egypt: Mohamed Salah, Mohammad Elneny, Mohammad El Shenawy and Mohamed Abdemonen.

Morocco: Achraf Hakimi, Sofiane Boufal, Yahaya Jabrane, and Yassine Bounou.

Cameroon: Vincent Aboubacar, Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa and Karl Toko Ekembi.

Mali: Yves Bissouma, Aliou Dieng, and Hamari Traore.

Burkina Faso: Traore Bertrand, Blati Toure and Edmond Tapsoba.

Ivory Coast: Sebastien Haller and Franck Kessie.

Nigeria: Simon Moses

Algeria: Ryan Marhez

Guinea-Bissau: Naby Keita

Gambia: Musa Barrow

Comoros:Youssouf M’Changama

Tunisia: Ali Maaloul.

Twenty players are nominated for the maiden interclub award .

Pitso Misomane and 9 other coaches who have had a transcendent career this year had their names shortlisted.

Akinkunmi Amoo and 9 others jostled for the youngest player of the year award.

CAF Champions League winner Wydad AC of Morocco and 9 other African clubs are among the ten listed African clubs of the year.

Lions of Teranga and 9 nations are in for CAF’s best national team of the year.

