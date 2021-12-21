The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees (VARs) from 36 countries.

Only one of the listed officials was however from Nigeria, Samuel Pwadutakam, and he will work as an assistant referee.

NAN reports that the tournament, which has Nigeria’s Super Eagles as one of the 24 participating teams, will kick off on Jan. 9 and end on Feb. 6.

The opening match is between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.