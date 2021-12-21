The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday released the list of 63 match officials who will officiate at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for Cameroon.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees (VARs) from 36 countries.
Only one of the listed officials was however from Nigeria, Samuel Pwadutakam, and he will work as an assistant referee.
NAN reports that the tournament, which has Nigeria’s Super Eagles as one of the 24 participating teams, will kick off on Jan. 9 and end on Feb. 6.
The opening match is between hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.
Speaking on the list of match officials, CAF’s Director of Refereeing, Eddy Maillet said: “The match officials were selected based on their experience, skills and current form.”
He disclosed that in recent months, the officials were subjected to several aptitude tests through preparation courses and real competitive matches.
“This is because only the best will officiate at this extraordinary event.”
The CAF official added that the list of officials has two referees from the CONCACAF, the football governing body of North and Central Americas and the Caribbean.
“It is part of our inter-confederation skills exchange programme,” he stated.
NAN reports that the woman referee quartet of Salima Mukasanga (Rwanda), Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) is on the list.
They were at the 2019 Under-17 AFCON and the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN).
All the selected match officials will complete their final preparations in Cameroon the week before the opening game.
They will be closely monitored before and during the competition by a team of technical specialists and instructors.
THE FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS
REFEREES
|Name
|Country
|Mustapha Ghorbal
|Algeria
|Helder Martins De Carvalho
|Angola
|Joshua Bondo
|Botswana
|Pacifique Ndabihawenimana
|Burundi
|Blaise Yuven Ngwa
|Cameroon
|Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo
|DR Congo
|Amin Mohamed Amin Omar
|Egypt
|Mahmoud El Bana Zakaria Moustafa
|Egypt
|Bamlak Tessema
|Ethiopia
|Gassama Bakary Papa
|Gambia
|Daniel Nii Laryea
|Ghana
|Mario Escobar
|Guatemala
|Peter Waweru Kamaku
|Kenya
|Boubou Traore
|Mali
|Dahane Beida
|Mauritania
|Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralall
|Mauritius
|Jiyed Redouane
|Morocco
|Salima Mukansanga
|Rwanda
|Maguette Ndiaye
|Senegal
|Issa Sy
|Senegal
|Bernard Camille
|Seychelles
|Victor Miguel De Freitas Gomes
|South Africa
|Sadok Selmi
|Tunisia
|Janny Sikazwe
|Zambia
ASSISTANT REFEREES
|Name
|Country
|Etchiali Abdelhak
|Algeria
|Mokrane Gourari
|Algeria
|Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos
|Angola
|Seydou Tiama
|Burkina Faso
|Elvis Guy Noupue Nguengoue
|Cameroon
|Atezambong Fomo Carine
|Cameroon
|Soulaiman Almaldine
|Comoros
|Liban Abdourazak Ahmed
|Djibouti
|Oliver Safari Kabene
|DR Congo
|Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Abouelregal
|Egypt
|Hossam Ahmed Taha Ibrahim
|Egypt
|Sidibe Sidiki
|Guinea
|Gilbert Cheriyot
|Kenya
|Souru Phatsoane
|Lesotho
|Attia M. Essa Amsaaed
|Libya
|Lionel Hasinjaosoa Andriananteain
|Madagascar
|Azgaou Lahcen
|Morocco
|Akerkad Mustapha
|Morocco
|Jermoumi Fatiha
|Morocco
|Zakaria Brinsi
|Morocco
|Arsenio Maringula
|Mozambique
|Mahamadou Yahaya
|Niger
|Samuel Pwadutakam
|Nigeria
|El Hadji Malick Samba
|Senegal
|Djibril Camara
|Senegal
|James Fredrick Emile
|Seychelles
|Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela
|South Africa
|Ibrahim Abdalla Mohammed
|Sudan
|Issa Yaya
|Chad
|Hassani Khalil
|Tunisia
|Dick Okello
|Uganda
VAR REFEREES
|Name
|Country
|Lahlou Benbraham
|Algeria
|Abid Charef Mehdi
|Algeria
|Mahmoud Mohamed Ashour
|Egypt
|Fernando Guerrero
|Mexico
|Adil Zourak
|Morocco
|Bouchra Karboubi
|Morocco
|Samir Guezzaz
|Morocco
|Haythem Guirat
|Tunisia
(NAN)
