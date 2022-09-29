At the recent HR People Magazine Accolades and Gala 2022, which was hosted in Lagos, Cadbury Nigeria Plc took home a total of eight awards.

The event honored top HR professionals as well as initiatives, strategies, and individuals who have achieved in a variety of organizations.

An important journal for those working in human resources and people development in Nigeria and all of Africa is called The HR People Magazine. Since its debut in 2012, the magazine has been a pioneer in HR publications and HR Media collaborations in Nigeria and Africa.

The awards are ‘Employer of Choice (under 1000 employees)’ ‘Outstanding in Talent Management,’ ‘Best Training, Learning and Development,’ and ‘Outstanding Employee Engagement.’ Others are ‘Outstanding in Employer Branding,’ ‘Outstanding in HR Communications,’ and ‘HR Team of the Year.’

The “HR Champion Award,” which is granted to the business executive who best embodies great support to the HR team by modeling and advocating HR initiatives, was given to Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, according to a statement from the firm (who was chosen as the best among the final six Managing Directors nominated).

Mrs. Adeboye said: “We make people development a top priority for our employees, and we remain committed to promoting a workplace culture where everyone can work and also have fun.”

The Company’s Human Resources Director, Mr. Wole Odubayo, added: “The company is putting so much investment behind continuous improvement and automation of our processes and policies, creating an enabling environment for our employees to perform optimally and to always be at their best. This has helped the business to be a great place to work, and have a fully engaged workforce that is translating to positive top-line and bottom-line results and performance by the Company”

In the meantime, Cadbury Nigeria Plc also kept up its winning ways by taking home the top prizes at the Marketing Edge Diamond Brand Awards in the Corporate and Chocolate Malt Beverage categories, respectively, with the Bournvita and corporate brands.

The awards, according to the organizers, were granted in honor and celebration of the Company’s six-decade long business voyage and outstanding success in its industry. One of Nigeria’s top newspapers for brands and marketing, Marketing Edge has been a pioneer in advancing brand journalism for the past 19 years.