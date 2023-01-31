For the year ending December 31, 2022, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, reported a turnover of N55.21 billion, an increase of 30.3% over the N42.37 billion achieved during the same period in 2021.

In addition, the Company’s unaudited financial highlights for the full year 2022, which span the months of January 2022 through December 2022, showed that its gross profit increased from N6.48 billion in 2021 to N7.76 billion in 2022, or a growth of 19.87%.

The profit for Cadbury Nigeria during the reviewed period increased by 110.22% from N450 million to N946 million, while the company’s basic earnings per share increased by 108.33% from 24 kobo to 50 kobo during the same time, demonstrating that growth was maintained across a variety of indices.

The company’s managing director, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, stated in a statement that Cadbury Nigeria has kept pushing the envelope to maintain its current development trajectory in a challenging business environment.

“Our recently launched candies (Cadbury Caramel, Cadbury Coffee), and Cadbury Bournvita Biscuit, all contributed to our growth profile in 2022.”

“We will keep fine-tuning our strategies to manage these challenges, in line with our mission, which is focused on nourishing and delighting our consumers with the right snacks, while remaining committed to our stakeholders and doing what is right for our environment”, Adeboye said.