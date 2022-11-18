Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to African Countries to Help Accelerate Progress in Health, Agriculture, Gender Equality and Other Critical Areas

VICTORIA, Seychelles, 18 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing crypto exchanges, is giving away 300,000 in USDT to celebrate this year’s World Cup. Soccer fans around the world can now celebrate the fiesta by supporting their favorite clubs in Bybit’s Fan Token Trophy competition on Nov. 18, 2022.

Bybit boasts one of the most extensive fan token selections in the market including tokens issued by legendary soccer teams such as Paris St. Germain, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Arsenal, and Manchester City.

Bybit’s commitment to fan tokens is part of the crypto exchange’s overarching support of the sporting space, which includes being the Principle Team Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing and listing exclusive Oracle Red Bull Racing NFTs. The exchange provides an intuitive platform for sport teams, clubs and esport organizations to take fan engagements to the next level.

To celebrate World Cup 2022, all Bybit users who accumulate a trading volume of $100 or over trading any of the fan tokens stand to win a share of the massive prize pool. The exchange has recently extended its Zero Fees campaign to the full advantage of Bybit traders who want to support their favorite teams.

For crypto fans, they can trade the tokens using any one of Bybit’s free trading bots — that trade on your behalf 24/7 within set boundaries — will also be eligible to enter the Fan Token Trophy competition.

“Bybit shares many core values with professional sports: resilience, perseverance, passion, and performance. We constantly strive for excellence and deliver the best and widest range of products in the market” said Gary Hamilton-Walter, head of corporate affairs at Bybit. “We are fully focused on the future of crypto integration with sporting brands and communities worldwide and we’re ready to take things to the next level, just like those teams assembled for the World Cup. We invite crypto traders and enthusiasts to join us on our journey.”

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR), City Esports, and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

For updates, please follow Bybit's social media platforms on

