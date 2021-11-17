BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, 17 November 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges with operations around the world, is the new global main sponsor of the Argentina national football teams, including the men’s international football side captained by Lionel Messi.

Through this two-years agreement, Bybit’s brand will have maximum visibility in all Argentine Football Associations (AFA) assets, and its logo will be present in the training apparel of all the national football teams. Within its global growth strategy for the coming years, the Latin American market is one of the focuses of Bybit, which was founded in 2018 and today has operations around the world.

In relation to this issue, the President of AFA, Claudio Tapia, said, “We are very happy to announce this important commercial agreement. We added a brand to the national teams’ clothing and that is something significant, both for the company and for AFA. It is important to add brands with a global presence, which accompany the national team projects that we have been developing in an integral way for 4 years, not only with the senior national team. We know that 2022 will be a very important year due to the skills we have and without a doubt this will give the national team enormous visibility. We welcome Bybit to the Argentine Football Association, and appreciate the trust they place in our projects. We will work together to achieve the highest return from this important sponsorship agreement.”

Regarding the commercial importance of the agreement, Leandro Petersen, Commercial and Marketing Manager of AFA pointed out, “Adding a brand in the clothing of our teams is very important. In these years we have carried out a strategy of commercial and brand growth around the world, opening strategic markets where AFA does not have a presence in, generating various business units to strengthen AFA’s revenues and launching new digital products for fans around the world. We have added many business partners in this way — leading brands that today form part of the AFA sponsorship platform. Bybit is a global brand that bets on technology and seeks to continue growing throughout the world, in the same way that we are doing in our association. It will undoubtedly be a sponsorship that will enhance both brands and generate new growth opportunities globally.”

Ben Zhou, CEO of Bybit, stated, “We are excited to support the Argentina national football team through this long term partnership with the Argentine Football Association. La Albiceleste not only has the complementary colors for Bybit’s black and yellow, but also embodies relentless passion and limitless creativity — qualities we as a crypto company would like to champion and celebrate. Working with the AFA is one of the easiest decisions we have made. Bybit will be cheering for Argentina for years to come.”

