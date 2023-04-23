“To the weak I became weak, that I might gain the weak; I have become all things to all people, so that I may by all means save some.”—1 Corinthians 9:22 NASB

In October 1861, the Pony Express delivered its last transcontinental telegrams across the United States. When the Express started just 18 months earlier, long-term success seemed guaranteed. The Express employed a revolutionary concept, filling a practical need.

Its mail delivery system used horse-and-rider relays operating between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California, stopping at 157 points on the 1,900-mile route. But after a few months of operations, it became clear that the Express was a financial disaster. Its death was made certain when the transcontinental telegraph line was completed. The Express was no longer needed.

Today, through media such as satellites and the internet, we can communicate instantaneously with people around the world. Millions of people worldwide now are accustomed to the speed and convenience of email and social media.

Every era has its own means of communication. In New Testament times, there were no cars or trains. No one could conceive of telephones, television, or the internet. But what drove the early church was its commitment to using every available technology to spread the Gospel. And in just a few years, they reached the known world.

Like Paul, we’re to have a passion for souls. Pray for the lost, seek opportunities to witness, and support the work of evangelism so that “by all means” the Gospel may be preached to the nations of the world.

*Reflection Question:*

How are you using current technology to share the Gospel?

*Prayer*

Father, open my eyes to see the harvest fields all around me. Give me a burden for souls. Free me from complacency. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

1 Corinthians 9