Dr. Daniel Bwala, a Spokesperson of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the last election, Atiku Abubakar, has sued the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu over unpaid debt of N125 million.

The court papers filed by Crustal Chambers, read in part, “the Claimant took steps to file all court processes, appeared in all the cases, both within and outside jurisdiction (Abuja, Osun State, Cross-river State, Kaduna State, Benue State and Ondo State) and prosecuted the cases diligently to their logical conclusion.

The documents further showed that the Claimant’s law firm wrote the Defendants, informing them of conclusion of the nine (9) cases, and demanded for payment of the sum of N120, 000,000.00 (One Hundred and Twenty Million Naira Only) as full and final payment of their professional fees.

When contacted for further details, Bwala said he suspected that the refusal to pay him his fees might be because he left the party and not only joined PDP but became a spokesman to Atiku Abubakar, where he played a leading role in his campaign.

Bwala said in the event his fees were not paid he will proceed to add the President-elect as a defendant in the suit to compel the party to pay him his fees.