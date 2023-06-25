Path The News Chronicle » News » Butcher beaten to death in Sokoto for alleged blasphemy

Butcher beaten to death in Sokoto for alleged blasphemy

Kunle Dada June 25, 2023 0

A butcher identified as Usman Buda has been killed in Sokoto over alleged blasphemous comment against the Holy Prophet.

It was gathered that the butcher allegedly made the comment during an argument with another trader.

It was also gathered that the incident happened at the Sokoto main Abattoir around 8am on Sunday.

“Our leaders made a fruitless attempt to save him but they could not contain the crowd. They initially rescued him and hid him before they were overpowered.”

“He was beaten to death by his fellow butchers. His corpse was later taken away by the police,” an eyewitness stated.

Another account said his closest business partners also attempted to rescue him but,”Some of them sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”

A security operative who confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity, said the suspect was originally from Tambuwal local government area but was residing at Gidan Igwe in Sokoto North local government area.

He was selling cow entrails at the Sokoto Fish and Vegetables market which was known as Kasuwan Dankure.

The Sokoto state police Command which confirmed the murder said, a distress call was received at about 09: 20am that one Usman Buda ‘M’ of Gwandu local government area, a Butcher at Sokoto Abattoir allegedly blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a result he was mobbed and attacked.

“Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO kwanni led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

