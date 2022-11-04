It’s easier to write Poetry than any other genre.

Everything becomes a muse, looking through your window you see ideas, your past, present and future are all stories, the beggar on the street, your corrupt government, the influential preacher, the kissing lovers, the children returning from school, the farmer ploughing under the sun, the funeral of dead soldier, the singing competition, the gardener sickling in the rain, the dancing masquerade, the marriage ceremony, the breezy tree, the bedridden old man, the womanizing professor, the quarreling neighbours, the market women.. all are the things that will make your story.

But it is way harder to write it than other genres because it requires only decent minds, elite brains and condensed words.