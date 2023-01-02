Small and medium-sized business (SME) owners have praised Sterling Bank Plc for featuring their goods at the recently finished first edition of the Made-By-Nigerians International Trade Fair to both local and foreign consumers.

When asked about the fair, which was hosted at the Podium Events Centre in Lekki-Lagos, some of the exhibitors praised the financial institution for organizing it in order to showcase the best of Nigerian-made goods to the globe

The Spa Melori’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Carla Sonjirin, praised the bank for promoting SMEs and giving business owners a platform to market their goods and services internationally.

According to Sonjirin, The Spa Melori places a high priority on health and wellness, particularly in a city like Lagos where stress is so prevalent. She clarified that customers might take some time off to care for their welfare while still taking advantage of the company’s services.

She characterized The Spa Melori as a wellness business that offers clients guidance and care for self-care, body care, massage care, and skin care in a calm setting.

Ehis Eros, MD/CEO of Eros Crafted, added that the bank’s organization of the fair is a positive move for the expansion and visibility of Nigerian-made goods and that it will aid SMEs in increasing their sales.

Eros counseled the bank to offer lending facilities to SMEs so they could hire more workers and purchase equipment.

Ahmed Akinsemoyin, co-founder of the clothing company Zorkle, advised the bank to support the fair’s expansion and invite additional indigenous companies to join the marketplace for products made in Nigeria.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He claimed that the market indicates that many Nigerians prefer to use goods produced by their countrymen, and he gave the bank advice to maintain the momentum behind the attempt to establish the Nigerian brand.

He claims that there is still capacity for growth and expansion in the Nigerian business sector, but that the country has to create an atmosphere that would allow companies to take full advantage of both the domestic and international markets.

A hybrid international trade fair was held to display goods registered on the Made-By-Nigerians platform, which was recently established by Nigeria’s top financial institution, Sterling Bank, as part of its commitment to the expansion and development of Nigerian enterprises and the economy.

The fair featured workshops, discounts, freebies, great deals, games, refreshments, and entertainment, among other things. It also featured both real and virtual exhibitions.

Spar Melori, Firoti, February by Munirah, Lola Signature, Belmot Stitches, Mandry Luxury, Zorkle, Marble Stitches, Adire Lounge, Ty-Tys Designs, Dang Lifestyle, Morin O, and Nellies are a few of the exhibitors at the show.

Numerous additional companies include Mc Coman, Zeinny Crafts, Mak Africa, Philz Signature, Folee Lagos, Kokomi Africa, Agbeyeloja Eko, Kingla, Cool Republic, Saint Calypso Couture International, and The Nord Motors.