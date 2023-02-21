Many organizations from the commercial sector have endorsed Peter Obi, the candidate for the Labour Party’s presidential nomination. According to the alliance, which is comprised of the South-East/South-South Professionals, United Nigeria Group, and Square Peg Group, only Obi is interested in putting private sector investment at the forefront of the country’s productivity drive.

At yesterday’s Labour Party Agenda for the Private Sector Town Mall meeting in Lagos, the coalition stated its viewpoint.

The professionals emphasized that the LP candidate stands the best chance to turn the country’s economy around through business-friendly policies given his track record in managing successful businesses and his prudent management of public resources while he was governor of Anambra State at the event, which brought together multi-sectoral groups and industry players from oil and gas, telecommunications, banking, engineering, technology, education, entertainment, and others.

The event, which was attended by LP chieftains including Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi and Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, also drew a large number of Labor Party and Obi/Datti Campaign supporters as well as a long list of top business executives and former directors of banks, multinational institutions, top business executives, and entrepreneurs.

They made it clear that the alliance was not a partisan political movement but rather one that was motivated by the need to rebuild Nigeria. They also gave business leaders the chance to voice their opinions and the opportunity to vote for Obi, who would develop policies to help businesses survive and recover from the challenging economic climate.

Speaking at the event, Emmanuel Ijewere, a renowned accountant and former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), said that the Big Tent is a coalition of support groups lining up behind the Peter Obi and Datti Campaign and that it is not a political campaign but rather a mass movement.

He claimed that as of now, nine different polls have established Obi as the front-runner for the presidency. Ijewere said that the Obi/Datti campaign is motivated by Nigerians’ desire to reclaim their nation, and he added that steps are being taken to protect the federation’s 176, 000 polling places.

He said that more over 60% of the members of the Obi/Datti campaign management committee are from the diaspora and that they are all committed to bringing Nigeria back. He urged everyone in Nigeria who would vote to do so with consideration for the interests and benefits of non-voting members of the Diaspora, children, and others.

He stated: “The support for Peter Obi and Datti is not driven by what to gain, but by the desire to turn Nigeria around. It is our wish that the child of nobody will become somebody without knowing anybody. You don’t change by changing others but by changing yourself.”

Notwithstanding the fact that the Labour Party does not support purchasing votes, it will make sure that all personnel required to conduct the election are properly taken care of.

“No shishi doesn’t mean that the party will not support party agents and is determined to support young people,” he went on to say, adding that the voting public needed to be educated on how to vote since there would be no picture of Obi and Datti-Ahmed on the ballot, but that of the party

In addition, Rhodes-Vivour said that Nigerians were ready for real change and history to be made and that the party was on track to do so.

“It’s about people choosing their leaders. This election is the only way we can get a new Nigeria. There is the hand of God in Peter Obi campaign,” he continued.

He urged the electorate to vote without being afraid because security agents are working tirelessly to remove troublemakers from the state.

Utomi asserted that Obi and Datti-Ahmed are the two who will devote their lives to the welfare of the public, and he expressed optimism that Nigerians will be successful in electing a leader who would serve the people.

He emphasized that politics should result in economic growth, stating Obi is aware of how crucial it is for his government to maintain a favorable business environment.

The necessity for a leadership transition and the need to appoint a business-friendly president like Obi, who would comprehend and handle the plights of business people and businesses, were both agreed upon by other leaders and business executives from across the industry.

