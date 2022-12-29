Kenechukwu Ofomah

Awka

A fatal road crash at Ukpo junction, close to Dunukofia Council Headquarters, along Onitsha – Nteje – Awka Expressway, on Wednesday claimed one life, leaving many injured.

The accident could be attributed to road obstruction and speed violation, an eye witness had told our correspondent.

According to the eyewitness, one of the tyres of the bus with registration number JRV616XA pulled off while in motion which resulted in a collision with the other oncoming bus.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi said the crash involved unidentified drivers of two commercial Toyota Hiace buses with Registration Numbers JRV616XA and JJJ179XS, respectively.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A total of 14 persons – four male adults, six female adults, one male child and three female children were involved in the crash.

“Eight persons, comprising three male adults, three female adults and three female children) sustained varying degrees of injury and 1 male adult was killed.

“FRSC rescue team took the victims to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku in Awka, where the driver of the bus which the tyre pulled off, was confirmed dead and his corpse deposited at the hospital morgue.

“Other eight persons comprising three male adults, three female adults and two female children sustained varying degrees of injury and were given first aid treatment by the nurse detailed at FRSC help area in Nteje,” he said.

The Sector Commander said obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared and the vehicles had been towed to the Police station.

While condoling with the family of the dead victim, Irelewuyi urged motorists to desist from excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking especially during the festive period where the roads were busy.

“Drive to save lives on our roads,” he said.