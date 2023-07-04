Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Bus conductor bags 3 months sentence for assaulting police officer

Bus conductor bags 3 months sentence for assaulting police officer

Kunle Dada July 4, 2023 0
 A Jos Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, sentenced a 32-year-old bus conductor, Benjamin Joseph, to three months in a correctional facility for assaulting a police officer. The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced Joseph after he pleaded guilty to the charge.
 Bokkos, who said the sentence was without an option of fine, noted that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders in the future.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat, had told the court that the case was reported on June 9 at the “C” Division Police Station by the officer in charge of traffic.
 The prosecutor said the convict allegedly assaulted a police officer on duty who had tried to stop him from causing traffic obstruction with his vehicle.

