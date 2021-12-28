Popular Nigerian social influencer, Amanda Chisom has disclosed that many Nigerian women are approaching her to link them with people who can help them to cage their husbands in a bottle.

According to her, this is coming after she made a post of a certain woman who bottled her husband and has turned him to her remote control.

In reaction to the development, some women chatted Amanda to help them with the contact of the woman who bottled her husband so they can do same to their husbands.

Amanda wrote:

I cannot believe women are in our inbox asking of how to bottle people’s son because of marriage. Why can’t you walk away if you are not happy. Do some of you know the repercussions of what you are doing.

Kids are involved, kids are involved, will you like it if someone does this to your son or brother. Christ, Una pass me. My only job in this world is to protect these three remaining brothers I have and sons . God forbid bad thing. May I never raise a daughter who attaches her worth to a bad marriage