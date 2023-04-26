Burnley FC have been crowned winners of the English second tier EFL following a narrow win away at Blackburn Rovers.

Benson’s second half strike and only goal in the tie crowned the Clarets champions. The Claret won the league with two games to spare after earning 95 points, with 13 points ahead of second place Sheffield United who has two games at hand.

Burnley sealed the Championship title with a 1-0 win over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night thanks to a Manuel Benson wonder strike at Ewood Park.

For the third consecutive game, Benson cut in from the left wing and curled the ball into the far corner in front of the Clarets faithful behind the goal.

The victory sees the Clarets complete the ‘double’ over Rovers, scoring four goals with no reply in either fixture from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men.

Vincent Kompany shows his happiness following their resplendent season.

“I’m really happy, I’m so proud of them and so happy for everyone. There was no better game to win the league, and this will be talked about for generations.

““There were four trophies we could have won this season. Getting promoted, winning the league and beating Blackburn twice , and we have won all four trophies.

“It’s a special night that will live forever in the memories of everyone that was involved. I don’t think the lads realise just quite what they have achieved, winning the league at Ewood Park.

“For anyone around the world that doesn’t know what this game means, it means everything a, and I’m just so proud of everyone at the Club.”