Burna Boy Kicks Off 2023 By “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”

Burna Boy, a household name in Nigeria and global music, just dropped a new song titled “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.”

Burna Boy is one of the musicians driving the global importation of the music with his extraordinary talent and incredible stage presence as Afrobeats becomes a more popular genre worldwide.

Burna Boy released his first single of 2023 on June 2, 2023, with the title “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.”

Burna Boy used a Brandy’s “On Top Of The World” sample for his most recent track. Burna Boy’s hip-hop song “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” demonstrates both his versatility and his desire to create music for a global audience.

Burna Boy’s ‘Love, Damini’ world tour, which has seen him perform to packed houses in prestigious locations all over the world, has taken up much of his time in 2023.

His 2022 album “Love, Damini” produced smash songs like “Last Last,” “Its Plenty,” and “For Your Hand” with Ed Sheeran. The tour follows that release. His third record to receive a nomination came in the Grammy World record category with this one.

The Grammy-winning artist’s sophomore album, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” is scheduled to drop in 2023. He will be attempting to maintain his position as Africa’s top worldwide performer.

Who Is Burna Boy?

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu MFRBurna Boy is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who was born on July 2, 1991. After releasing “Like to Party,” the main single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013), he became famous in 2012. 2017 saw Burna Boy sign with Warner Music Group internationally and Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the US. Outside (2018), his third studio album, marks his major-label debut.

He was named an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2019 after winning Best International Act at the BET Awards. African Giant, his fourth studio album, was released in July 2019.

It was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards and won Album of the Year at the 2019 All Africa Music Awards.

At the 2020 Ghana Music Awards, he received the African Artist of the Year award. Twice as Tall, Burna Boy’s fifth studio album, was released in August 2020. It took home the 63rd Annual Grammy Award for Best World Music Album. At the 2021 BET Awards, he was named Best International Act.

Love, Damini, Burna Boy’s sixth studio album, made history as the highest debuting African album on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in July 2022.

Additionally, it became the most successful African album to chart in the Netherlands, the UK, and France. Burna Boy received the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic plaque in October in recognition of his musical accomplishments.

He was listed as number 197 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 200 greatest vocalists of all time in 2023

