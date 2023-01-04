By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

Burkina Faso, the desert landlocked west African country located in the Sahel, might be facing

its thornest path to unpredictable political situation. With an approximately 22 million

population, majority impoverished largely due to misplaced state planning by the previous

political leaders, Burkina Faso has been severely affected by the rise of militant terrorist attacks

since the mid-2010s.

Burkina Faso is not alone. Across the Sahel region, neighbours feared the jihadist insurgency

might spread further down from Burkina Faso to coastal neighbours including Ivory Coast,

Ghana, Togo and Benin. Nigeria is already consistently fighting Boko Haram and other militant

groups.

According to several media reports, Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with

Russia’s Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the west African

country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine.

Russia is broadening its geography of military diplomacy covering poor African countries and

especially fragile states that need its military assistance. It has, during its past two decades of

raising its economic influence and fight French neo-colonial tendencies, bartered military

equipment to have complete access into mineral resources in Central African Republic, Guinea,

Mali and Chad. There are similar cases in Sudan and Libya.

Last year, it suffered two military coups, heavily condemned by the regional bloc (Economic

Community of West African States), and the continenal organization (African Union). Both the

ECOWAS and AU withdrew Burkina Faso’s membership and further imposed some restrictions

on the country for its military unconstitutional ascension to political power.

The ECOWAS and AU have also expressed collective concerns about any use of private

mercenary forces, instead of well-constituted regional forces approved by regional blocs, as a

means to address conflicts in Africa.

During the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit held December 13-15 in Washington, the White House

did not invite Sudan, Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso because they are currently suspended by

the African Union following coups and counter coups in Africa. These countries are simply not

in good standing with the Africa Union.

Reports indicated that the United States has dropped Burkina Faso from its African Growth and

Opportunity Act (AGOA). The main reason is that United States operates within the framework

of protocols of the African Union, and thus Burkina Faso is no longer and logically qualified for

the AGOA trade preference program. The United States’ Trade Office said Burkina Faso had

failed to meet the requirements of the AGOA statute.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) provides sub-Saharan African nations with

duty-free access to the United States if they meet certain eligibility requirements, such as

eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment and making progress toward political

pluralism.

Frustrations over the government’s inability to curb an insurgency spurred two military coups in

Burkina Faso in 2022. Late December, Burkina Faso’s military government ordered Barbara

Manzi, who is a senior United Nations official, to leave the country, a decision that was

contested by the United Nations.

Burkinabe Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, reacted to the decision by repeating a

November statement saying the timetable for a return to democracy had not changed. It had

committed to returning to constitutional rule in 24 months in a July agreement with the West

African regional bloc ECOWAS.

Burkina Faso is one of the world’s poorest countries. It is agricultural, but said to have been

mining copper, iron, manganese, gold and phosphates. Despite its political crisis, Burkina Faso

utterly refused to observe the protocols of the ECOWAS and African Union. And the United

States shows readiness to cooperate with African partners within the protocol principles and the

framework of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.