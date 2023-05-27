BUNDESLIGA: Dortmund’s title hopes evaporate as Bayern claim 11th consecutive title 

Borussia Dortmund lost out in the Bundesliga following a 2-2 draw suffered at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in what would have been their first since 2012 (10 years). The Yellow and Black side faith was huge when Bayern lost at home to RB Leipzig. Dortmund saw it coming but was denied the historical moment by Mainz.

In the game at Dortmund:

Hanche Elsen scored the first goal to put Maiz Ahead in the 15 minutes, 4 minutes on Sebastien Haller had an opportunity to reduce the goal deficit but missed from the spot kick. Karim Onisiwo extends Mainz’s lead by scoring in the 24th minute. Guerreiro Rafael and Niklas Sule both scored late goals to end the game at 2-2

In the game at Bayern;

Bayern had an early lead through Kingsley Comans’s strike. FC Koln grabbed a 1-1 draw in the 81st minute, fortunately for Bayern, Jamal Musiala scored a late winner, helping his club to their 11th title.

Both ended the season on the same points, of 71 but Bayern were crowned champions with 15 goals difference more than Dortmund.