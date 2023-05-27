BUNDESLIGA: Dortmund’s title hopes evaporate as Bayern claim 11th consecutive title 

Oladimeji Adeoye May 27, 2023 0

Borussia Dortmund lost out in the Bundesliga following a 2-2 draw suffered at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium in what would have been their first since 2012 (10 years). The Yellow and Black side faith was huge when Bayern lost at home to RB Leipzig. Dortmund saw it coming but was denied the historical moment by Mainz.

In the game at Dortmund:

Hanche Elsen scored the first goal to put Maiz Ahead in the 15 minutes, 4 minutes on Sebastien Haller had an opportunity to reduce the goal deficit but missed from the spot kick. Karim Onisiwo extends Mainz’s lead by scoring in the 24th minute. Guerreiro Rafael and Niklas Sule both scored late goals to end the game at 2-2

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

In the game at Bayern;

Bayern had an early lead through Kingsley Comans’s strike. FC Koln grabbed a 1-1 draw in the 81st minute, fortunately for Bayern, Jamal Musiala scored a late winner, helping his club to their 11th title.

Both ended the season on the same points, of 71 but Bayern were crowned champions with 15 goals difference more than Dortmund.

You may have missed

BUNDESLIGA: Dortmund’s title hopes evaporate as Bayern claim 11th consecutive title 

Oladimeji Adeoye May 27, 2023 0

The treachery of Mahmud Yakubu must never be forgotten nor forgiven (2)

Christopher Akor May 27, 2023 0

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has won the Premier League player of the season

Oladimeji Adeoye May 27, 2023 0

NACAT Defeats Adonis & Abbey in Friendly Match

Merit Ugolo May 27, 2023 0

Buhari’s Administration A Huge Success – MURIC

Adams Peter May 27, 2023 0