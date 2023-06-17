Path The News Chronicle » News » Bulkachuwa on Judicial interference comment, says Senate President interrupted him

Adamu Bulkachuwa, Senator who represented Bauchi North in the 9th Assembly, says his remark about his relationship with his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa, regarding handling of court cases was misconstrued.

Recall he said “I look at faces in this chamber whom have come to me and sought for my help when my wife was the President of the Court of Appeal, and I’m sure…”

The former senate president, Ahmad Lawan, however, interrupted him, expressing his displeasure at his disclosure of such information to the public.

But in his interview with BBC Hausa, Bulkachuwa said his train of thought was interrupted by Lawan, leading to misinterpretation of his comments.

He said the former number three citizen did not allow him to finish his statement before shutting him down as he was about to clarify the sort of help her got from her.

He said, “Well, I was not even allowed to finish, I just started with some words like thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was legal practitioner and I am a politician.

“I wanted to elaborate on the specific nature of the help she provided, as there exists a wide range of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors, or engineers, can offer in their respective roles.

“Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

“In my personal relationship with her, I have never imposed upon her professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases or running her office. Such matters are not even discussed in our home.”

