Arsenal moved 8 points clear in the Premier League table following their victory over Crystal Palace. Mikel Arteta and his soldiers were eliminated from the UEFA Europa League on Thursday by Sporting CP after both settled for a penalty kick that eventually went in favour of Sporting.

Crystal Palace, who are weary of ending the season in the relegation zone, sacked their Manager Patrick Vieira, who had been in charge for 18 months.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal’s goals in the first half, which aided Arsenal to a first-half lead of 2-0. Saka became the first player to hit double figures for goals (10) and assists (10) this season. Saka completed his brace, scoring Arsenal’s third goal. Schlupp pulled one back for Palace but was put into an unfortunate mood when Xhaka hit another for Arsenal, who eventually won the game by 4-1.

Arsenal goes 8 points clear of Manchester City, who has a game at hand on the Premier League log.