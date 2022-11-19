Arsenal and Three Lions’ most recent best player, Bukayo Saka, partnered with BigShoe to help 120 Children in Kano state, Nigeria, undergoe surgery. Charles Watts, a renowned Correspondent for Arsenal disclosed that most of the children who were treated were suffering from diseases like inguinal hernias, umbilical hernias and brain tumours. The surgeries took place last month.

In a video posted by Charles Watts via his official Facebook page, Bukayo Saka spoke about his involvement in helping children in Kano state, Northern part of Nigeria get their surgery treatment done.

“For me, it’s important to know every child has some opportunity to achieve their dream. If I can do anything to help, like the surgery, you know, I will do this. I need to do this, it makes me happy, especially when I see the kids happy. It makes me happy seeing that they can go on to their future and achieve their dreams and have every right to do so, yeah! I am happy.”

“So I just want to do more and more and help more soldiers as I can. You know, I don’t think this is about me, it was about obviously 120/22 as long as we satisfy them. This was more important, I think we did, I am happy.”

The Arsenal forward also commended BigShoe which stands for a worldwide growing network of football and sports fans, helping poor children with life-changing medical operations and more. BigShoe has also partnered with great players like Philip Lahm, Paul Pogba, Antonio Rudiger, Oleksandr Shevchenko and others since the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

“In This life, it’s about finding the right platform, trusting the right people to deliver this for you, and I am happy I found you guys ‘BigShoe’ you helped me deliver this project.”

“Together with BigShoe, our goal is to help the Soldiers”

Saka was born in London to Nigerian parents Yomi and Adenike Saka on the 5th of September, 2001. The 21-year-old broke out from Arsenal’s academy in 2018 through the guidance of former manager Unai Emery. During this span to date, Saka has made 151 appearances for the Gunners and has contributed 63 goals to the club scoring 28 and assisting 35.

A few Nigerian players born in England such as John Fashanu, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Dominic Solanke, and John Salako represented the senior team of England but Bukayo Saka seems to be the most favoured to future more with a Nigerian root, should his form continue to skyrocket.

In September this year, Bukayo Saka received his award as England’s best player of the year for the men’s category. The 21-year-old didn’t score in England’s four National League qualifiers in June this year, England lost two of those tiers to Hungary and drew to Italy and Germany. Conversely, he has been pivotal for Arsenal, scoring 11 goals in 2022.

Saka was voted Arsenal’s best player last season after beating Martin Odegard and Thomas Partey to the award. He contributed 18 goals to Arsenal’s campaign last season and ended the season as the club’s top scorer.