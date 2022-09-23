Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been named England’s best player for 2022 for the men’s category. The 21-year-old didn’t score in England’s four National League qualifiers in June this year, England lost two of those tiers to Hungary and drew to Italy and Germany. Conversely, he has been pivotal for Arsenal, scoring 11 goals in 2022.

Saka was voted Arsenal’s best player last season after beating Martin Odegard and Thomas Partey to the award. He contributed 18 goals to Arsenal’s campaign last season and ended the season as the club’s top scorer.

Declan Rice of Westham came second while Harry Kane of Tottenham came third.

England will play the Azzurri today at San Siro at 7:45 pm UK time in their UEFA Nations League group A3 tier.