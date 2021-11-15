Buju’s career trajectory has been nothing short of inspiring. From being a hopeful newbie that got a feature from Zlatan to being signed to Burna Boy’s Spaceship Entertainment, he’s proof that hardwork and persistence can be life-changing tools. With a gradually expanding discography, there was a growing sense of anticipation which has finally come to a satisfactory climax.

Why? Because he recently dropped an extended play with a collection of new songs. The EP, ‘Sorry I’m Late‘ arrives via Buju’s imprint To Your Ears Entertainment. The project features The Cavemen. The ‘Sorry I’m Late‘ EP has production credits from the likes of Rexxie, TimiJay, Steph, Denzi, and Perlz.

Born Daniel Benson, Buju’s journey could have easily been different. Growing up in Gbagada, music was always something he found fascinating. The seeds of music were planted as far back as junior secondary school. Setbacks and emotional battles over the years (like his mother dying of cancer) threatened to dampen his fire, but he has fought his way up the ladder to become one of the hottest young talents in the country.

The 22-year-old Akwa Ibom native was vocal about the EP’s process and what it represents to him.

““Sorry I’m Late” is my descriptive diary of experiences and a long overdue apology to all who have asked where the music’s been for over 9 months. It’s a very deliberate attempt to show my growth in, songwriting, storytelling and life.

I’m preaching persistence, confidence, belief, love, pain, beauty in struggle and above all Purpose. It’s the need to show my own world of music after I have showcased what my music carries through my features in the last few months.”

With the landscape of afropop broadening, the Nigerian music industry is showing a lot of promise. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Buju being an integral part of that landscape in the next few years.