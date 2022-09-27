Awka

Anambra Governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo has asked parents to understand that the home is the first moral cradle of child raising.

Mrs Soludo who stated this in Awka while addressing a cross-section of Anambra women, explained that every parent owes their children the right moral structure, as well as a peculiar social system that moulds their entire life.

The Governor’s wife noted that as the smallest unit of the society and the onset of socialization, the family is a child’s first moral base, and always reflects on their character and ideology.

She asked parents to be deliberate in the way they raise their children, be mindful of their words and actions, and to generally keep a home that is healthy for the children’s overall development.

“There is no way we would expect our children to behave differently from what we imbue them with at home.

“And most times, it is not just by words but mainly by our actions as parents.

“A family where the parents fight daily will definitely yield a child who will grow up to fight with the partner.

“That is why is very important that we are mindful of the things we do and how we carry ourselves as parents because we will give account of what they became someday,” Mrs Soludo admonished.

While voicing out her concerns over the current moral shortfalls in the society, especially among youths, Mrs Soludo called for a review of family patterns, traditions and culture, as well as a new approach to parenting.

The Governor’s wife also tasked women to do more in the current fight to save the home from total collapse, considering their roles as the heart and conscience of the society.

She said; “As the first point of socialization, the family must rise to the challenge of grooming children with the right morals and values.

“There is no doubt that the spate of moral decadence in our society that has snowballed into greater inclination to vices, crimes and criminalities, is as a result of the failure of the homes to avail the children, the right morals.

“That is why we must interrogate our social systems, our values and the precepts we revere in the families, so as not to set the wrong precedent for our children.”

The Anambra first lady pledged to continue to lead the advocacy for a better and healthier human society that understands that basics of moral principles and attitudinal reorientation.