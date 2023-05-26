Buhari’s toothache and a nation in its death throes

General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) will leave office on May 29 after eight uneventful years. We hope it is the last time we hear from a man who rode to power eight years ago promising to end insecurity, strengthen the economy and fight corruption, none of which he achieved. Thankfully, he has vowed not to intervene in our national life and expressed his willingness to disappear to Niger Republic if we request accountability after almost a decade of ruinous leadership.

It is a fitting testament to the leadership calamity of the past eight years that Gen. Buhari (retd.) was in a London hospital two weeks to the end of his eight-year tenure, this time to treat toothache. He is ending his misrule much the same way he started it. While Gen. Buhari (retd.) has spent the last eight years taking care of himself and his health, he has left the country prostrate; more corrupt, more insecure, and more divided than he met it eight years ago. The only thing that seems to have improved since he became president on May 29, 2015, is his health and his family fortune.

Thanks to Dataphyte, a media research and data analytics organisation, we know that since 2016, Gen Buhari (retd.) has budgeted a total of N7.7billion (about $16.7million), at the official exchange of N461 to a dollar, for the presidential clinic. A breakdown of this figure shows that N2.027billion ($4.3milion) was for recurrent expenditure while N5.6billion ($12.3million) was for capital expenditure. In 2021, Gen Buhari (retd.) approved the construction and equipping of a 14-bed space presidential clinic at a cost of N21billion ($45.5million).

Last November Gen. Buhari (retd.), was in London on “routine medical check-up.” Nigerians have lost count of the number of days Mr. Buhari has spent in London on medical tourism since he came to power. According to Prof. Farooq A. Kperogi, in a November 2022 essay titled, “Buhari Misunderstood King Charles—and Burns Nigeria on His Way Out,” Buhari’s frequent London trips “while pretending to be president of Nigeria,” may have provoked the question by England’s King Charles III if Buhari had a home in London.

It is almost forty years since Gen Buhari (retd.) overthrew the democratically elected government of Shehu Shagari, truncating Nigeria’s Second Republic. One of the reasons Buhari and his coterie gave for their treasonable act was to tackle “the great economic predicament and uncertainty, which an inept and corrupt leadership has imposed on our beloved nation for the past four years.”

Brigadier General Sani Abacha (later, military dictator from 1993-1998), read the coup speech—purportedly on behalf of the Nigerian Armed Forces—that formally ended the government of President Shehu Shagari (1979-1983). Abacha spoke of “the harsh, intolerable conditions under which we are now living.”