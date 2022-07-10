The new Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh has commended President Muhammed Buhari for finding him worthy to be appointed minister of State.

The Minister said this when he assumed duty in his office recently in Abuja.

Chief Ikoh stated that he was the immediate past commissioner for industry and Technology in Abia State, now in FMSTI to contribute his own quota by bringing his wealth of experiences in moving the Ministry forward.

To this end, he called on staff and management of the ministry for their maximum cooperation in order to move Nigeria to a greater height.

According to the Minister, STI is from bottom to up, meaning that the ministry must go into more diversification in order to ensure quick development of Nigeria.

Earlier, the permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mrs. Monilola Udoh appealed to the Minister to use his influence to improve the affairs of the ministry and assured him of the staff and management cooperation. She added that the welfare of the staff should be paramount so as to enhance their performance.