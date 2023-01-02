CHARLES OKOH

The most pathetic people to listen to on the situation in Nigeria are the ardent supporters and sympathisers of President Muhammadu Buhari. They unabashedly regularly stand truth on its head, all in the name of trying to rewrite history just to suit their principal.

Truth is that Buhari remains the worst President ever to occupy that office. They speak of construction of roads, railways and building other infrastructure, as though there has ever been a president who did not do all of that. Is there any president or military head of state that did not build roads and bridges or other infrastructure? Buhari’s eight years, by the time he leaves, thank God, on May 29, would be the greatest disservice any leader has visited on this nation.

In eight years, Buhari has polarised this nation along ethnic and religious divides and prodigally wasted all the goodwill he had coming into office on May 29, 2015. This does not have much to do with what he did in office, but has to do so much with what he failed to do. He just watches idly as things go from bad to worse.

A president, who has consistently refused to take charge of a situation when the need arises, or who has failed to reprimand, punish or replace appointees, who have completely failed to do their jobs, cannot be looking elsewhere for whom to blame but himself.

A commander in chief, who in time of crisis, directs an inspector general of police to relocate to a trouble spot but he failed to do so, and yet still keeps that IGP, can only blame himself for the general breakdown of law and order in the country.

A president, who presides over a country like Nigeria, with ethnic, religious plurality and chooses to favour one ethnic group or a geopolitical zone at the expense of others, cannot but blame himself when calls for self-determination or agitations or cries of marginalization become commonplace.

A president, who brings the full weight of the military to bear to quell skirmishes in one part of the country but would foot-drag or threat with kid glove when it comes to dealing with non-state actors who have held the nation to ransom just because the felons are of the same ethnic stock as him, is not expected to look beyond himself while seeking whom to blame.

Or should a president who has no scruples whatsoever in concentrating development in a neighbouring country than he would do to some other parts of his nation, be surprised when he begins to receive a barrage of criticisms from citizens of the country who elected him to serve them?

Why will posterity be fair to a president who would condemn the activities of persons who as victims have decided to resist their attackers but will do nothing to hunt the aggressors? A president who has no word of condemnation of extra-judicial killings in the name of defending Islam, cannot claim to be a patriot or a nationalist.

After all, an old aphorism states that the man who decides to fetch ant-infested firewood should not be surprised when lizards come visiting him. Buhari’s double standard and hypocrisy remain his greatest undoing.

Therefore, when the President said in a documentary shown at a private dinner in Abuja organised by his family and associates to celebrate his 80th birthday, that he was being harassed despite trying his best to make Nigeria better, you wonder what he actually meant. Was he saying this sincerely or was it just one of those political statements, or if you like, one of those lines from his praise-singing lieutenants who have perfected the art of massaging his ego.

Also, when he, however, admitted that he believes his best has not been good enough for the country, you again wonder whether he meant it, or was he just trying to win sympathy by appearing honest in admitting his shortcomings, because from every indication, the President has squandered the golden opportunity to etch his name in the sands of time as one the best presidents of the country.

Hear him: “I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still, my best is not good enough.”

At the event which was tagged; Celebrating a patriot, a leader, an elder statesman, Buhari also wondered if he would not miss the office of the president much when he leaves office.

“I look forward to the year 2023 when I finish, go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do my best to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution,” the president said.

Again, last Thursday, while speaking in Okene, Kogi State the president declared that the All Progressives Congress, APC, has delivered on the promises it made to Nigerians at all levels.

Speaking at the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, which he also commissioned as part of his one-day state visit to the state, the president also said; “We are an administration that prides ourselves in the fulfillment of our electoral promises to the Nigerian people, at both national and sub-national levels.”

The president’s party had promised to fight corruption, fight insecurity especially and create employment opportunities for the young people as well as grow the economy. But we know better.

The very basis of nationhood, under this dispensation, has completely been eroded and the nation hangs precariously on the precipice. Justice, equality and fair play are alien to the Buhari administration. His choice of appointments which sadly tilts in favour of his own part of the country goes without a debate.

Today, the country is regarded as 6th most terrorized country in the world. In a recent report the Bureau of statistics figures show that 133 million Nigerians are living below poverty line in a country with an estimated population of 200 million

Under Buhari, the nation is not doing well in the human development index, anti-corruption index and inflation has continued to soar. The cost of living is unbearable and the rising cases of suicide deaths bear testimony to this

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria’s inflation rate rose for the 10th consecutive month in November to 21.47 per cent, amid a continuing increase in food and energy prices.

Insecurity has crippled the nation. The population of out of school children is constantly increasing; farmers have since relocated from their farms. Is all of this evidence of a president who has done his best, and is being unfairly criticised?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The president’s promise to end strongly, as he did during his last New Year message yesterday, where he listed security, economy, anti-corruption as priorities in his last five months; as well as his promise of ensuring that the electoral will of Nigerians will be achieved, remains the only glimmer of hope for the future of this nation.

His greatest legacy will be bequeathing the nation a democracy we can be proud of. He has started well with the signing of the 2022 Electoral Act. The icing on the cake will be delivering to Nigerians their rightful choice of president, come May 29, this year.

Anything short of this will headline his tenure and efforts while in office as not being good enough and total failure. The choice is his to make.