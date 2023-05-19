Arewa Groups Warn Buhari: Emefiele Must Not Leave Nigeria

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has cautioned that no appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari with any corruption allegation should be allowed to leave Nigeria.

The groups, under the auspices of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, made the warning in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna. The statement was signed by the President of the forum, Yerima Shettima, and the Secretary-General, Alhaji Mohammed Suleiman. The groups said they were worried about the recent developments in the country, particularly the CBN governor Mr Godwin Emefiele decision to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The CNG also declared that the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele should not be allowed to leave the country until all allegations made against him were cleared.

CNG Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, made this known in Abuja on Thursday during a press briefing.

Suleiman said, The Arewa Groups make it known that “We demand that when the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari bows out of office, all key office holders must be asked to clear themselves of all pending corruption and other allegations against them.”

The Arewa Groups insisted in particular that the CBN Governor must be made to give an account of his tenure to the incoming administration, saying that if any study leave had been approved for Emefiele or any other suspected official, it should be canceled in the interest of peaceful transfer of power, accountability and good governance.

