The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the ministry has achieved its objective of launching the PMB Administration Scorecards Series (2015-2023), which is to massively showcase the achievements of the Buhari Administration.

In his remarks in Abuja on Tuesday at the final session of the series, which was launched on Oct. 18th 2022, the Minister said: ”On the opening day of the PMB Administration Scorecard Series, I said ‘you will hear from Ministers and other top government officials about the strides in their various ministries and sectors, including transportation, social investment programme, economy, communications and digital economy, power, petroleum industry, defence, health, agriculture, youth and sports, trade and investment, fight against corruption, water resources, aviation and justice, just to mention a few’.

”Ladies and gentlemen, you have heard from these ministries and about these issues and more. For us, we can now proudly say: mission accomplished.”

The Minister said 25 Ministers utilized the platform to showcase the achievements of their respective ministries.

He expressed his delight that the massive achievements showcased during the scorecard series have put a lie to the mischief of the political opposition that the Buhari Administration has achieved nothing.

“The refrain from the opposition, prior to the launch of this Scorecard Series, was that the APC and the Buhari Administration have nothing to campaign with in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

But we have proven them wrong. Not only do we have achievements to campaign with, we are spoilt for choice,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

Quoting President Muhammadu Buhari, he said the Administration has implemented high-impact projects across the length and breadth of the country that meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians in recognition of the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and the quest of the Administration to leave a lasting legacy.

The Minister said his ministry will soon launch a series of multi-dimensional activities to further showcase the achievements of the administration.

“In the days ahead, and before the elections, you will see more of our multi-dimensional efforts to showcase the Administration’s achievements,” he said, listing the soon-to-be launched programmes as a documentary showcasing in vivid terms the giant strides of the Administration and the Testimony Series that provides the platform for ordinary Nigerians to say how they have benefitted from the Administration’s policies and programmes.

Others, according to the Minister, are the Compendium of the Administration’s achievements as well as the Legacy Portal that will preserve the achievements for posterity.

