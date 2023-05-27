Buhari’s Administration A Huge Success – MURIC

President Muhammadu Buhari will be handing over power in the next 48 hours. The inauguration ceremonies of the next administration began about one week ago and will be rounded up at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday, 29th May, 2023. Meanwhile an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has described the outgoing administration as a huge success.

The declaration came via a statement issued on Saturday, 27th May, 2023 by the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said :

“As President Muhammadu Buhari winds up his administration and prepares to hand over power on Monday, 29th May, 2023, we congratulate him and we thank Allah for his life. Although some Nigerians may not appreciate him at the moment, we have no iota of doubt that his legacy will endure. He is, indeed, the ‘Father of Modern Nigeria’.

“No Nigerian leader has gone through so much, yet he survived and achieved victory. A gassing conspiracy theory kept him on hospital bed for eight months, but still he ‘rose from the dead’ and toiled with all his strength to bequeath to Nigeria a lasting memorabilia.

“The most visible sign of his success today in the area of security is the absence of suicide bombers and the closure of many Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps. He subdued Boko Haram and ISWAP and transformed the Nigerian Army into the most deadly fighting machine on the continent of Africa through consistent funding and transparency.

“He completed several Macadam road projects and bridges around the country, particularly the Second Niger Bridge which was recently commissioned. Rail transportation, which was in comatose for more than forty years, has been revived. Nigeria also got a national airline, Nigeria Air, in the twilight of the administration. But his greatest asset is his incorruptibility. No single allegation of corruption was laid at his door throughout his eight-year rule.