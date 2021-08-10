Tuesday, August 10, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Alexa Ranking as of 10/08/21
The News Chronicle
Globally Ranked : 149,249
Nigeria Ranking : 516

Buhari Wishes Nigerians A Happy New Year

120 views | Francis Azuka | August 10, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday congratulated Nigerians, as well as the Muslim world, on the New Year 1443 and the commemoration of the migration (Hijra) of Prophet Muhammad (Sallallaahu Alaihi Wassalam) from Makkah to Madinah.

The President, in a statement by Garba Shehu said “On the occasion of the Islamic New Year, and the commemoration of the Hijrah, I urge Muslims and other citizens to imbibe the lessons of compassion, peace, and support for one another. I wish all Muslims a blessed year”.

Buhari urged Muslims to reflect on the importance and historic significance of the Hijrah and the overall teachings of the Holy Prophet and follow his examples.

As directed by the Presidency of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Tuesday which is the first day of the Islamic month of Muharram, marks Prophet Muhammad’s journey from Makkah to Medina in 622 AD.

 

 

Leave a Comment

For article and stories
editor@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0949
For article and stories
publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or call 0905 748 0940